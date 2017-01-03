× Man shot, killed after allegedly breaking into Norman home is identified

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a Norman family’s home.

Around 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Virginia St. on a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the home, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the homeowners found 45-year-old Leonard Dewayne Cole holding a gun inside the residence. The homeowners said Cole did not have permission to be inside the home and a scuffle started with one of the residents.

While one of the homeowners was struggling with Cole, the other grabbed a gun and shot him.

Cole was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.