Multiple lakes down by several feet in the metro

OKLAHOMA - Have you noticed Lake Hefner looking a little low lately?

That large area water source is not the only one.

The Oklahoma Climate Survey tweeted December "was a cold month for many Oklahomans, a dry month for most, and a memorable one for all."

Bob Moore Chopper 4 flew over Lake Hefner and captured an aerial view of the water levels.

While those levels may appear alarming to some, city officials said there is no reason to panic just yet.

Lake Hefner is down about eight feet.

“When you see the lake level lower like that, it's because we are treating and delivering that water to our residents and businesses,” said Oklahoma City spokesperson Debbie Ragan.

But, there is nothing refilling it or any of the other lakes across the state.

"Generally, this time of year, in the winter time, the lake levels do drop a little bit, just because we don't have as much precipitation as we normally do in the spring, summer and fall months,” said Don Brown of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

There is really no effect on wildlife, since fish tend to hide in deeper depths of the water during winter months.

Oklahoma City lakes not only include Hefner.

There are four others the metro can tap into, as well, and they are all down several feet.

Draper is down by nine feet, Atoka by six feet, McGee Creek by four feet and Overholser by three feet.

Canton Lake is used to help replenish Hefner when levels are down but only during emergency situations, and the levels are nowhere near that right now.

"We're hoping to haves some nice rainfall in the forecast soon. Typically, it's the spring rains that help refill the lakes,” Ragan said.