Official: Dog that attacked family over sweater is euthanized

TAMPA, Fla. – Officials say a dog that attacked a Florida family who tried to put a sweater on it has been euthanized.

It all started around 2:30 p.m. on Friday when 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero tried to put a sweater on the dog, named Scarface, and it attacked her. Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, tried to pull the dog off of his wife and it turned and began attacking him.

That’s when their 22-year-old son got a knife and began stabbing the pit bull in the head and neck, the newspaper reports.

All three were able to escape the house and leave the dog in the backyard.

"Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive," said Eddy Durkin, with the Tampa Bay Police Department, said. "When they Tased the dog, the dog was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the Taser."

Hillsborough County spokeswoman Kara Walker told the Tampa Bay Times Tuesday that the pit bull mix named Scarface was put down because it posed a high risk to the public and because it suffered severe stab wounds during the attack.