Oklahoma City man accused of shooting another man to death on New Year's Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is in jail in connection to the murder of another man on New Year’s Eve.

Around 10:06 p.m. on Dec. 31, police were called to a convenience store in the 7900 block of W. Hefner Rd. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim, 20-year-old Mathew Webster, was shot and driven to the convenience store.

Police believe Webster was shot during an altercation.

Officers later located and arrested the man allegedly responsible for the deadly shooting, 18-year-old Hareth Hameed.

Hameed was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.