× Patrol car catches fire during high-speed chase

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – A patrol vehicle caught fire during a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a driver in McClain County.

However, officials say the driver refused to stop and led authorities on a chase.

At one point, one of the patrol cars caught on fire.

It is unclear what cause the car to catch on fire at this time.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle near the burnt patrol car in Grady County.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries.

More information is expected to be released later today.