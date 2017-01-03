× Police identify two people in reported murder-suicide in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police have identified the two people killed in a murder-suicide in Del City from over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Del City police were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Mallard Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jason Ellis dead in the front yard.

Ellis had been shot to death, police said.

After questioning witnesses, investigators were led to another home in the 3200 block of Del Road.

Police believed the suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Henry, was holed up inside the home.

Officers attempted to make contact with Henry, who they believed was armed.

After an hours-long standoff, contact with the suspect ceased and alarms inside the home started going off.

Around 4:30 p.m., a tactical team entered the home and found Henry deceased.

No other information has been released on the alleged murder-suicide at this time.