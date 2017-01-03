Police investigate alleged theft at Oklahoma City elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for clues following an alleged theft at an Oklahoma City elementary school.

A staff member at Hawthorne Elementary, near N.W. 23rd and Pennsylvania Ave., told police that she came back to her classroom and noticed her car keys and a student’s backpack were missing.

Officials learned the backpack contained the student’s medication.

Investigators obtained some surveillance photos from the school that show a woman walking through the hallways.

Officers would like to speak with the woman to see if she knows anything about the theft.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.