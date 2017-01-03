Police investigating after man found dead inside N.E. Oklahoma City home on NYE

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a northeast Oklahoma City home on New Year’s Eve.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, police were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 900 block of N.E. 19th.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Jamal Barkus dead inside the home.

Police say Barkus appeared to have been shot to death.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to Barkus’ death.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.