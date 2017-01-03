× Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma seeks help as volunteers decrease

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma say they are in need of more than 1,500 volunteers this month.

Donations from the holiday season need to be sorted for distribution to partner agencies in 53 central and western counties.

“January is typically our slowest month for volunteers, but it is also when we need them the most,” said John Bobb-Semple, director of community engagement at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “We encourage individuals, community groups and corporate groups to volunteer so we can distribute food to our neighbors struggling with hunger. Every day, volunteers pack enough food to fill a semi-truck.”

Because of the work that volunteers do, the Regional Food Bank is able to provide enough food to feed more than 126,000 Oklahomans each week throughout 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.

Last year, thousands of volunteers saved the nonprofit more than $4.3 million in labor costs, the organization said in a news release.

Volunteers are needed year-round to help fight hunger.

Tasks include: bagging and boxing food products, boxing bread, packing Food for Kids bags and more.

The Regional Food Bank welcomes both individual and group volunteers.

Shifts are available Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m.

To view available opportunities and register to volunteer, click here.

Last fiscal year, the nonprofit distributed 52 million pounds of food and products through a network of more than 1,300 schools and charitable feeding programs in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.