Scissors removed from man’s stomach 18 years after they were left inside him

BAC KAN, Vietnam – A pair of scissors was finally removed from a man’s stomach, 18 years after they were left inside him during an operation.
The six-inch long surgical scissors were successfully removed from 54-year-old Ma Van Nhat at Bac Kan General Hospital on December 31, the Independent reports.
In 1998, Nhat underwent surgery after being involved in a traffic accident.
Following the operation, he said his stomach still hurt, but he went to a local clinic and was diagnosed as having a stomach ache.
Eighteen years after the operation, Nhat started experiencing frequent sharp pains.
The man had his stomach x-rayed and the film showed scissors lying in his abdomen.
Now, he is recovering after having the scissors removed.