“She has to be safe with me,” Brother, sister hope to find a family to adopt them both

OKLAHOMA CITY – A couple of best friends hope that they will soon be able to spend time together under the same roof.

Pandora is just 6-years-old and adores her older brother, 13-year-old Cooper.

Like many young girls, Pandora loves chocolate and the movie Frozen.

Cooper loves math, the color blue and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

They’ve been in DHS custody for the past two years, which has taken a toll on these siblings and best friends.

For the last year, they have been staying in foster homes that are an hour and a half away from each other.

“I never saw him in a long time because I only saw him when I used to live with him,” Pandora said.

After hopping from school to school, they say they are looking for some stability.

“Because you have to be safe and I have to be safe, right? And she has to be safe with me,” Cooper said.

You can see their sadness when they talk about being separated.

“We’re best friends.”

Now, they are hoping to live under one roof and stay at the same school.

Cooper has some developmental disabilities and will need a little extra attention.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

