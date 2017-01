Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A grieving mother and grandmother is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed her daughter and grandson.

Julie Mason and her 8-year-old son, Keagon Bruce, were found murdered in their burned out home on N.W. 80th, near Western, on Dec. 17.

Police do not have any real leads at this time.

Ruthie Mason says she is desperate for answers and hopes the reward money gets someone to come forward.