Alleged armed robbery suspect hid out in local Family Dollar until it closed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were arrested after an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a man reportedly hid inside a Family Dollar in the 2900 block of S.W. 59th St. until it closed.

After employees locked the door to the store, the man came out from where he was hiding holding a shotgun, employees told police.

The suspect demanded employees get on the floor.

Police say a large sum of money was taken from the store; however, the exact amount is unclear.

The suspect left the store in the tan car, described as either a Ford Taurus or a Ford Focus.

Shortly after the robbery, police spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled the car over.

Alphonso Sauls, 26, and Anthony Warner, 39, were arrested in connection to the robbery.

Sauls, the alleged gunman, is facing a charge for robbery with a firearm.

Warner, the man police believe drove the getaway vehicle, is facing charges for conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.