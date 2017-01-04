Break-in suspect caught smoking in bed while wearing homeowner’s clothes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. -- A homeless man was arrested on New Year's Eve after he apparently broke into a Virginia home and was found smoking in the homeowner's bed, according to WTKR.

The homeowner was on vacation and sent William Phillips, a co-owner of the home, to the house to get a package. Phillips told WTKR he found the package in the backyard with the food contents half-eaten.

When Phillips entered the house, he smelled smoke. When he walked upstairs, he found the suspect smoking a cigarette while in the homeowner's bed.

"It's awful, I mean not only is it awful there's someone in your house that's not supposed to be there, but smoking and throwing cigarette butts?" said Phillips. "I asked him, I said, 'hey, what are you doing in here?"

The suspect, identified as Samuel Ciopasiu, ran out of the house and across Kiln Creek Boulevard, where he was tackled by Phillips and detained until York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies could arrive and take him into custody.

Deputies said Ciopasiu entered the home after seeing the package sitting on the porch. He opened the package and ate the salmon inside before going inside the house, according to the report.

Deputies said the suspect also took a bath in the Jacuzzi tub, was washing his clothes, and was wearing the homeowner's clothes.

Ciopasiu was charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Phillips says he wished he could have helped Ciopasiu find some temporary housing before he broke the law.

"I felt bad that he had the need to do what he did, I don't feel bad that he got caught or he's in jail."