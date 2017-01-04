× Cattle truck overturns on Hwy 51 near Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – Drivers near Stillwater may need to find an alternate route following an accident with a cattle truck.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were called to an accident on Hwy 51, just west of Stillwater.

Initial reports indicate a cattle truck overturned on the highway.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Several trailers were called to the scene to help unload the cattle.