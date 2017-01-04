Cattle truck overturns on Hwy 51 near Stillwater

Posted 1:35 pm, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40PM, January 4, 2017
cattle-truck

STILLWATER, Okla. – Drivers near Stillwater may need to find an alternate route following an accident with a cattle truck.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were called to an accident on Hwy 51, just west of Stillwater.

Initial reports indicate a cattle truck overturned on the highway.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

cattle-truck1

Several trailers were called to the scene to help unload the cattle.