Colder air continues to filter into Oklahoma

Bundle up!

Colder air is filtering into our state.

Highs this afternoon will be even colder in the mid to upper 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thankfully, winds will be lighter, around 10 mph. This wind will create daily wind chills in the 20s.

A reinforcing shot of arctic air plunges in late tonight.

Highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 20s in most locations under cloudy skies with a powerful north wind.

This will create daily wind chills in the teens!

Light snow will move into northern and western Oklahoma late tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The best chance of snow is for the western half of the state tomorrow night through Friday morning.

Only a dusting is expected for the Metro.

A half an inch to an inch of accumulation is possible in western and portions of southern Oklahoma.

It all depends how the band of snow sets up tomorrow night.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend and the 40s will return by Sunday.

The 60s will return by next Thursday!