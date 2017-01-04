Del City police investigating twist in murder-suicide, arrested man for allegedly luring victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Del City police are investigating a twist in a murder-suicide that happened over the weekend and arrested a man for allegedly luring the victim to the scene of the crime.

Just minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day, police found a man dead outside a home along Mallard Drive.

Later that day, they were involved in a standoff with the suspect who ended up taking his own life inside a home on Del Road.

"Del City 911." "I don't know if they're tweaked out or what, but they're shooting somebody in the front yard. I saw this gunshot go off I don't know how many times. They're shooting somebody on the ground."

Police said that person was Jason Ellis and believe the man who shot him was Kevin Henry.

"When they arrived, they found the victim, and he'd been shot numerous times,” said Del City Police Major Jody Suit.

Investigators said Ellis’ body was lying in the front yard and there was nobody else at the residence.

"At that point, there was nobody home. So, they started investigating and determined that a number of people had fled the area,” Suit said.

Besides Henry, several others left the house after the shooting.

However, it did not take long for investigators to track them down later that morning at the Newcastle Casino.

About seven people were questioned, and that is when police determined Henry was the shooter and Christopher Russell helped him by luring Ellis to the house so Henry could shoot him.

"Russell contacted the victim by his cellphone and asked him to come to that location to do some drugs with him,” Suit said.

Russell was taken into custody, and police found Henry barricaded inside his house where he had a seven-hour standoff with police that ended when Henry turned the gun on himself.

"For about five hours, we communicated with him by phone and tried to negotiate,” Suit said. “We lost contact about 30 minutes before we ended up making entry into this residence. The smoke alarm was going off inside, so we suspected something might have occurred."

Police said Henry shot Ellis, because he believed Ellis assaulted a family member of his.

However, investigators said that crime never happened.