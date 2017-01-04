Elementary school in Mustang closes due to boiler malfunction

MUSTANG, Okla. – An elementary school in Mustang will be closed due to a boiler malfunction.

School is out Thursday for Centennial Elementary, as the boiler provides heat to the entire building.

Officials said maintenance workers were alerted to a system-wide problem Wednesday morning and worked throughout the day to keep the boiler lit.

However, it was evident, as the day wore on, issues with the boiler were more serious than what could be repaired in-district.

Therefore, an outside company has been called to work on the boiler Thursday.

“We know calling off school creates an inconvenience for our families, but there is no option when the entire building is affected,” said Principal Molly Wilson in a letter sent to parents. “Thank you for your patience as we work to repair the system.”

Officials said all other Mustang schools will be in session.