× Experts weigh in on top housing trends of 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re wanting to buy or sell a home in 2017, there are definitely some trends that you should watch.

Oklahoma doesn’t see the highs and lows of housing prices like some areas of the country. Instead, oil prices may be a better indicator of housing prices.

Realtor Anne Wilson with Keller Williams says that when a big company announces that it is hiring, that is a great time to list your home.

Experts say remember that it is still all about millennials.

In fact, 75 million people in the U.S. are millennials. In the housing market, they have experienced hardships that have made purchasing a home more difficult including mounting student loans, flat wages and increased rent prices.

When it comes to selling your home, consider drone footage to feature your home and neighborhood. Brown is out and gray may soon follow, but your home should always be clean and maintenance free. Also, small fixes can make a big difference.