Facebook post sparks gunfight involving 16 people in Texas

ALLEN, Texas – Officials say an argument on social media led to a physical fight that sent four people to the hospital.

KTVT reports that it all started over a Facebook post, but details of the post have not been made public.

After seeing the post, police say nine people from Dallas drove to a home in Allen to confront seven people there. At that point, the people inside the home walked out with various weapons.

That’s when officials believe the people from Dallas opened fire.

In all, four people were injured but all are expected to survive.

The nine people from Dallas were detained, and police arrested 20-year-old Devonte Wade on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Neighbors say police have been called to the rental home more than a dozen times within the last five years.