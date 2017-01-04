Humane Society Pays it 4Ward to Oklahoma couple who foster hundreds of kittens

OKLAHOMA – They’re so tiny, they can fit in the palm of your hand.

Furry creatures that desperately need help to survive.

Amy and Patrick Bender have spent many sleepless nights nursing the babies, so others can adopt them.

“Some of the little, tiniest need to be fed every two hours overnight,” said Michelle Sherman of the Central Oklahoma Humane Society.

Bottle-fed baby kittens.

“There’s not a lot of people who have the skills or the time to take care of these little bottle babies,” Michelle said. “Without a mama around, it’s very hard to teach these little kitties how to not only latch onto a bottle, but how to behave like kitties, including playing and grooming and pottying.”

That’s what Amy and Patrick do.

They also foster special needs kittens and cats.

They bring them back to good health and teach them how to be a good house cat.

They’ve fostered more than 400 cats.

And, that’s why they were nominated for First Fidelity’s ‘Pay it 4Ward’ award.

“If somebody adopts a cat and they’re happy with it, then they’ll keep it,” Amy said. “But, if the cat shows some kind of behavioral issues or potty training issues, then they’re going to return that cat.”

The Benders make sure that doesn’t happen – and love doing it.

Join Linda Cavanaugh and First Fidelity’s Jennalee Hunter as they surprise the Benders.

And, as an added bonus, you’ll get to meet ‘Sauerkraut.’

She’s the internet sensation feline who has more followers than most humans.

To learn how to bottle-feed kittens for the Central Oklahoma Humane Society, call 405-286-1229 Ex 6 or email foster@okhumane.org.

'Pay it 4Ward' is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.