Macy's to close 68 stores across the country, including Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Less than a week after a department store announced that it was closing several stores across the country, another company is following suit.

Last week, it was announced that 30 Sears and Kmart stores would be closing due to a drop in profits.

Now, Business Insider announced that Macy’s is shutting down 68 stores at the beginning of this year.

The stores affected are as follows:

Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY

Carolina Place, Pineville, NC

Douglaston, Douglaston, NY

Downtown Portland, Portland, OR

Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL

University Square, Tampa, FL

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL

Georgia Square, Athens, GA

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID

Alton Square, Alton, IL

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL

Eastland, Bloomington, IL

Jefferson, Louisville, KY

Esplanade, Kenner, LA

Bangor, Bangor, ME

Westgate, Brockton, MA

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI

Lansing, Lansing, MI

Westland, Westland, MI

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN

Northgate, Durham, NC

Columbia, Grand Forks, ND

Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ

Preakness, Wayne, NJ

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV

Great Northern, Clay, NY

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY

The Marketplace, Rochester, NY

Eastland, Columbus, OH

Sandusky, Sandusky, OH

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH

Promenade, Tulsa, OK

Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA

Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA

Lycoming, Muncy, PA

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA

Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA

Parkdale, Beaumont, TX

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX

Sunland Park, El Paso, TX

Greenspoint, Houston, TX

West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX

Collin Creek, Plano, TX

Broadway Square, Tyler, TX

Layton Hills, Layton, UT

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT

Landmark, Alexandria, VA

River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA

Everett, Everett, WA

Three Rivers, Kelso, WA

Valley View, La Crosse, WI

Simi Valley Town Center, Simi Valley, CA

Mall at Tuttle Crossing, Dublin, OH

Experts say about 4,000 employees will be affected by the closures.