New LED streetlights will be installed in Oklahoma City as part of 2-year study

OKLAHOMA CITY - Technology that will dim and brighten at the touch of a button.

It's LED technology OG&E hopes will transform the city's streetscape.

"A brighter white light, but they're also more durable. They have a longer lifespan, and they're more energy efficient, as well," said Kathleen O’Shea, spokesperson with OG&E.

The stretch along 8th Street east of I-235 will get brighter.

All because the city council approved a two-year study this week to install 57 LED smart lights in two areas.

It will be paid for by OG&E.

And, because it's connected to the web, it will make fixing streetlights much easier.

"For example, if a light goes out, that would be communicated, so I think we're going to learn a lot for both us and the city together to see just how these lights help," O’Shea said.

And, reports said it has helped other cities like Los Angeles, California.

Eighty percent of its 215,000 streetlights are now LED smart lights, saving the city $9 million in energy costs every year.

"Really, I think that's the way technology is going. Some of the older types of streetlights, vendors are starting to phase those out, so this is really the direction streetlight is going," O’Shea said.

For the test run, they picked areas with little to no lights already, including the Adventure District.

If all goes well, LED streetlights could become the standard for Oklahoma City.

Once the two-year study is over, it will be up to the city to decide if they want to keep the LED lights or replace with the standard light pole and fixture.

Then, it will be up to city to pay for operational costs.

OG&E plans to start installing the new lights in the next four to six weeks.

