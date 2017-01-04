Oklahoma City police investigating first homicide of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities were called to reports of a shooting just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of N.E. 19th.

Police said, when they arrived on scene, they found one man shot to death inside the home.

“This is really hard for us to wait around and not know anything,” said Danielle Mustin, a relative of one of the home’s residents.

Beverly Jackson, another family member, waited for word from police.

Jackson said several people live in that house, which is why she was unsure if her loved one is alright.

"It's not a good feeling," Jackson said. "It's a scary feeling.”

"I just feel sorry for my grandbabies, and I just hope it wasn't him,” Jackson said.

On Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as 44-year-old Vincense DeWayne Williams.

Authorities said they interviewed and arrested 40-year-old Georgette Haddox on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Investigators said Haddox and Williams were dating.

If you have any information on the murder, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.