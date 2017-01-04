× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly luring victim into home before murder-suicide

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police have arrested a man for allegedly luring a victim into a Del City home shortly before a murder-suicide over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Del City police were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Mallard Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jason Ellis dead in the front yard.

Ellis had been shot to death, police said.

After questioning witnesses, investigators were led to another home in the 3200 block of Del Road.

Police believed the suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Henry, was holed up inside the home.

Officers attempted to make contact with Henry, who they believed was armed.

After an hours-long standoff, contact with the suspect ceased and alarms inside the home started going off.

Around 4:30 p.m., a tactical team entered the home and found Henry deceased.

Today, authorities confirmed that 27-year-old Christopher Russell was arrested in connection to the murder-suicide.

Police believe Russell actually lured Ellis into the home before Henry shot him.

Russell is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

KFOR is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.