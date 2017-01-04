Oklahoma man reportedly taunted shooting victim after being sentenced

ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for shooting his wife.

In April of 2015, investigators say Cameron Ray went to his estranged wife’s home and shot her and two other people inside the home.

According to KTEN, Ray and his wife were separated and were going through the divorce process.

All three people survived the shooting, but Ray’s wife was paralyzed from the waist down.

According to KXII, Ray showed no remorse as he was sentenced to 30 years for the shooting.

KXII reports that Ray yelled to his wife that he hopes she never walks again as he was being led out of the court room.