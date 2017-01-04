× Plaza Towers Elementary on lockdown as police search for suspect after high-speed chase

MOORE, Okla. – An elementary school in Moore is on lockdown after five suspects ran away after a high-speed chase.

Around 12:50 p.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen.

However, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

A few minutes later, the car stopped near Telephone Rd. and S.W. 19th.

Five people exited the vehicle and ran away.

Four of them were captured and taken into custody.

However, another suspect remains on the loose.

Officials have now placed Plaza Towers Elementary School on lockdown as police search for the last suspect.

If you see anything, please call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.