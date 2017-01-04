× Police investigating armed robbery at southwest Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City business.

The robbery was reported around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of S. Portland Ave.

Police said a suspect entered the business with a gun, took a large amount of money and left the scene.

At this time, there is neither evidence the gun was shot nor a description of the suspect.

If you have any information, contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.