Police confirm person shot to death in N.E. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police confirm one person was shot to death in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.
Around 8:45, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of N.E. 19th St.
A caller reported there was one person injured; however, police later confirmed the injured person succumbed to their injuries.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody for the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.