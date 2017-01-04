× Police confirm person shot to death in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police confirm one person was shot to death in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

Around 8:45, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of N.E. 19th St.

A caller reported there was one person injured; however, police later confirmed the injured person succumbed to their injuries.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.