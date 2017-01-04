× Police searching for three suspects accused of robbing local convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a local convenience store.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 4, police say three men walked into a 7-Eleven at 1040 West I-240 Service Rd. armed with pistols.

The men, described as white or Hispanic, robbed the store and left on foot.

Police have not said what all was taken from the business.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call police.