Report: Oklahoma inmates tended to detention officer who was attacked

TULSA, Okla. – Deputies say a group of inmates in an Oklahoma facility may have saved the life of a detention officer on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 25, officials say Timothy Worthington attacked a detention officer at the David L. Moss facility in Tulsa.

Officials tell FOX 23 that assaults on detention officers are pretty common, but this attack was especially brutal.

Inmates testified that Worthington repeatedly punched William Harrell, and then pushed him into a shower stall.

At that point, Worthington allegedly continued to punch Harrell as other inmates rushed in to help the officer.

A report from the sheriff’s office obtained by FOX 23 claims that the inmates pulled Worthington away from Harrell and cared for Harrell until deputies arrived.

Deputies found Harrell slumped over next to the shower stall covered in blood.

Worthington was charged with assault and battery in the case.

Court records show Worthington was previously charged on Aug. 10 for second-degree robbery, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and obstructing an officer.

He was also charged on June 20 with unlawfully possessing a controlled drug as a second offense.