Suspect accused of setting church on fire, stabbing informants makes bizarre threats in court

LEBANON, N.H. – A man accused of setting a church on fire had a bizarre outburst in court during his bail hearing.

Authorities say 27-year-old Anthony Boisvert is accused of three counts of arson and two counts of first-degree assault.

Court documents claim that Boisvert admitted to breaking into the First Baptist Church, committing a lewd act in the nursery and then setting the church on fire.

He is also accused of setting a fire to a nearby building, adding that he knew children lived there.

Prosecutors say Boisvert also stabbed two people after they gave information about the crimes to the police.

On Tuesday, Boisvert went before a judge to learn his bail.

When asked if there was anything he wanted to say, WCAX reports that Boisvert made a bizarre statement.

“Yeah, I think you should give me about $500 bail so I can go out and stab my cousin to death. Maybe kill my aunt and uncle. Maybe I can cut them up and eat them on a frying pan,” he said.

His bail was ultimately set at $500,000 cash.