Tulsa couple arrested after children found in cold weather without coats, shoes

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa couple is facing charges after two young children were found outside without coats or shoes.

According to KJRH, neighbors became concerned when they saw a 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy without shoes or coats on in 30-degree weather.

When authorities arrived, they found the children’s parents, Matthew and Stormee Brown, asleep in their home.

“They were heavily sleeping. We were calling out that we were police and the sheriff’s department and they didn’t hear us until we shook them,” said Cpl. Eric Anderson, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the couple was surrounded by drug paraphernalia and may have been using methamphetamine.

Now, they are facing child neglect and drug charges.