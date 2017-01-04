Turkey found with arrow through its chest in Oklahoma neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. – A flock of turkeys wandering through the streets has become a common sight for residents in a neighborhood in east Tulsa.

However, neighbors were shocked when they realized one of the birds has an arrow lodged through its chest.

“I thought, who would shoot him? Who would shoot him? But he’s doing fine,” John Kanceht told FOX 23. “He’s eating and flying just like the other three, so he seems to be alright.”

Game wardens say they believe someone likely used the wrong type of arrow while hunting.

Now, they say they are worried that trying to remove the arrow or trap the turkey will likely do more harm to the bird.

Game wardens say they have known about the turkey for about two months, and are asking anyone with information on the shooter to call them.