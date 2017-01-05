4-star offensive tackle commits to Sooners in social media video

NORMAN, Okla. – A highly-recruited offensive tackle has announced exactly where he wants to go to college in a unique video that was posted on social media.

In the past, it was common to see athletes choose their university while sitting at a table in their high school’s cafeteria or gymnasium.

Now, many high schoolers are taking a more dramatic approach to announce one of the biggest decisions of their lives.

Adrian Ealy, a four-star offensive tackle, was debating between LSU, Kansas, Oklahoma, Auburn and Florida.

While many of the schools were hoping for an early decision, the 6’6″ tackle opted to wait for the end of the season and said he would announce his decision in a video that is posted to the Bleacher Report.