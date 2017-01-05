Arctic air plunging into Oklahoma! Bundle up!

*** A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA FROM 10PM TONIGHT THROUGH NOON TOMORROW. ***

Arctic air continues to plunge into our state and highs today will only reach the low to mid 20s with increasing clouds.

A powerful north wind will make it feel like the single digits to the teens so bundle up!

Light snow is possible in northern Oklahoma this afternoon but the main band won’t move in until this evening.

The band will begin in the panhandle and spread southeast across the state through tonight.

The snow should taper by mid to late morning tomorrow.

The Metro could see 1 to 3 inches of blowing and drifting snow.

Surrounding areas of the state could see a dusting to 2 inches.

The panhandle and a portion of western Oklahoma could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Snow totals could change so stay tuned for updates! It all depends on where the main band of snow sets up overnight through tomorrow morning.

Slick spots are likely for the morning drive tomorrow so tune in for updates and plan on extra time for your drive!

Wind chills tomorrow morning will be below zero in northern Oklahoma and the single digits elsewhere.

Highs tomorrow will only reach the low to mid 20s with clearing in northern Oklahoma.

A few snow showers could linger in southern Oklahoma.

Lows Saturday morning will plunge to the single digits so drip your faucets to prevent pipes from freezing!

Remember to take your pets indoors.

A warming trend kicks in this weekend and highs will reach the upper 60s by next Tuesday!