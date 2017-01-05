Authorities investigating after partially burned body found in field

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a partially burned body was found in a field in Blaine County.

Wednesday afternoon, someone called the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, saying a body was found in a field near the intersection of county roads 890 and 2560, three miles west of Greenfield.

In that field, deputies found a partially burned body of a female.

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation say the medical examiner’s office will likely have to use dental records to make a positive identification of the body.

Investigators believe they know who the victim is, but they are waiting until it is confirmed to release the woman’s identity.

The medical examiner will also determine how the woman was killed.

OSBI special agents worked during the night serving several search warrants and following leads.

Special agents are out again this morning working the case.

So far, no arrest has been made.