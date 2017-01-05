Cab driver choked, assaulted after passenger robs him in Del City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - A cab driver is recovering after being attacked by a violent passenger early Thursday morning.

It all started at a motel near N.W. Expressway and May in Oklahoma City when a man asked for a ride.

Police said, after getting into the vehicle, the alleged suspect told the driver he didn't have any money but he could get some from someone he knew in Del City.

"The suspect alleged he had a girlfriend at this location that would pay for the cab fee, and that's how they ended up at that location,” said Major Jody Suit with the Del City Police Department.

Instead, the cab driver ended up with a bloody nose after being assaulted by the passenger.

"By choking the cab driver and physically hitting him in the face with his fist, he assaulted him as the cab driver was attempting to get his bags out of the vehicle,” Suit said.

The suspect then ran toward an apartment complex with some of the driver's belongings.

Police got a lucky break in a closet at the complex.

"Inside the closet there, the officers arrived, they found several bags we believe belong to that individual and the property taken from the taxi driver," he said.

Luckily, the cab driver wasn't seriously injured and was able to get his stuff back.

However, the alleged suspect is still on the loose.

While they do have a person of interest, officials are hoping the public can help them find the violent passenger and put him behind bars.

If you know anything about the crime, call Del City police at 405-677-2443.