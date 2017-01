× Fire crews working to extinguish barn fire in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Fire crews are on scene of a barn fire in Yukon.

Around 12 p.m., firefighters were called to reports of a barn fire near N.W. 10th and Richland in Yukon.

Initial reports indicate that there may be hazardous materials inside the barn.

You are asked to avoid the area.

