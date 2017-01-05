× Health officials: Third person who died from the flu was a child

OKLAHOMA CITY – As flu season continues across Oklahoma, health officials say the virus is taking its toll on Oklahomans.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that a third person had died from the flu.

The latest death was that of a child between the ages of 5- and 17-years-old in Rogers County.

Last month, two others died in Johnston and Tulsa counties, and both of those patients were over the age of 65.

Since Sept. 1, the department says 152 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of the virus. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.