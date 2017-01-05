“It was just overwhelming,” Deputies searching for suspect who shot dog hundreds of times with bird-shot pellets

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Lori Hood was beside herself when she realized her 18-month-old Anatolian Shepherd was missing.

Hood says that the dog, named Sheriff, disappeared on Dec. 27 from her home southeast of Bartlesville. Sheriff was also said to be with a 7-month-old pit bull puppy.

One week later, she found Sheriff lying against the fence in her backyard.

She quickly realized that he had been shot multiple times, but was still alive.

“I’ve cried daily just because of his pain,” she said. “When I saw all the bird-shot pellets that were still in him, it was just overwhelming.”

An X-ray shows that Sheriff was shot hundreds of times with bird shot pellets.

“He was probably, sort of executed,” Hood tells KJRH.

In addition to recovering from dozens of wounds, the shooting left Sheriff blind in his left eye. His right eye is injured but Hood hopes it will heal.

Now, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot Sheriff.

They say the pit bull puppy has not been found.