It’s raining poop! What to do if a plane drops human waste on your house

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A little splat of bird droppings on one's vehicle every now and then is nasty, yet completely normal.

But when human feces comes spraying down from the heavens, all normalcy flies out the vehicle's window.

"It's disgusting." Bethany Bowker lives right below the flight path of Salt Lake International Airport and sees dozens of commercial planes every day.

For the second time in a matter of a few years, her driveway has been the target of falling human fecal matter.

"At first I thought, 'Wow, some bird really took a dump on my car!'" Bowker told KSL News.

She soon realized the stinky splatter did not come from birds. "This is undeniable," Bowker said. "I just want it to stop."

Bowker is one of many who have complained over the years about what the Federal Aviation Administration calls "blue ice" - wastewater from airline toilets that leaks out onto the plane, freezes at high altitudes, then falls when it melts as the plane descends.

The FAA states on its website: "Many people assume that aircraft lavatories dump overboard when they are flushed; they do not. The aircrew cannot dump the wastewater in flight because the waste valve is located on the exterior of the aircraft and only ground crew can operate valve."

Either way, blue ice has hit homes all over the world, as one Philadelphia teen experienced in 2015 right in the middle of her "Sweet 16" party.

Karen Bass experienced a similar smelly downpour down under in 2014 and tells The New Zealand Herald, "I'm absolutely disgusted at the moment. The amount of crap everywhere is horrendous."

In England in 2013, a "frozen lump of wee" went shooting like a meteor through the roof, then straight through the floor of Caroline Guy's motor home.

She saved the large yellow chunk of ice in her freezer.

"It is just a miracle that neither myself nor my children were in there when it came crashing down. It could have killed someone," Guy told The Sun.

Aviation authorities say the frozen mass also could have come from a plane's air conditioning system.

As for the damage, Guy was stuck with the bill since it happened while she was gone and she couldn't pinpoint a specific airline.

In 2012, a New York couple enjoying some quality time on their back patio soon found themselves drenched in sludge.

Artie Hughes told CBS New York, "It was oily in substance, blackish-greenish oil. I thought it was hydraulic fluid and then the policeman came down and said 'No I don’t think so. Looks like something nastier than that.'"

So, what do you do if you're the victim of blue ice? Call the FAA immediately.

Officials will try to track down the specific aircraft that accidentally dropped the doo.

As for who is responsible for cleaning up the matter, a spokesperson for Salt Lake International Airport says victims should call their city and ask for a hazardous material clean up.