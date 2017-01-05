Man ticketed for plowing his neighborhood street

POCATELLO, Idaho – Many would call it a good deed.

“I take care of the neighbors. They’re all elderly and I like to help them out,” Mitch Fisher told KIFI.

Each winter, Fisher plows the sidewalks and street in his neighborhood to prevent his neighbors from slipping and sliding.

However, a police officer recently cited Fisher for that good deed.

The citation claims that Fisher was placing or depositing material in a public right of way and will cost him $200.

Fisher says that he was moving the snow into a pile right next to his curb.

“I don’t want it in front of their houses because they can’t park. I don’t care if it’s in front of mine,” he said.

Fisher says he plans to contest the ticket, but will continue to plow whenever it snows.