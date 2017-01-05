New adventure movie ‘Lost & Found’ premiering in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma has been chosen as one of the cities to premier a new family action adventure called “Lost and Found.”

The movie is about teenage brothers who embark on a thrilling treasure hunt on a remote island to restore their family’s lost fortune.

In fact, some of the creators of the movie have Oklahoma roots.

Scott Bridges, the producer of “Lost and Found,” is actually from Edmond, Oklahoma.

Fans will get to see this movie during a one-week run at Quail Springs Mall beginning Friday.