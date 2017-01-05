× Oklahoma toddler undergoes 9 surgeries after suffering extensive burns in house fire

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma toddler continues to fight for his life after suffering serious burns in a house fire.

Last month, neighbors called 911 after seeing flames shooting from the roof of a nearby home.

As firefighters were on their way to the scene, Abigail Endreblado ran through the home’s front door and heard a baby crying.

He immediately rushed to the sound of the crying and found 2-year-old Alex Stephenson surrounded by flames.

Endreblado says he grabbed the boy and found his way through the smoke to the front door.

Alex was rushed to a Texas hospital with second- and third-degree burns over 80 percent of his body.

Investigators say Alex was either playing with or tipped over a can of gasoline onto a water heater, which started the fire.

One month after the fire, Alex is still recovering from his injuries.

“They have put grafts of his skin-auto grafts- on his chest, his back and one patch of the ankle,” Alex’s mother, Amanda Stephenson, told KJRH. “And half of the other leg past the ankle and his eyelids.”

So far, family members say he has undergone nine surgeries and lost some of his fingers and toes.

To help the family, you can send them postcards addressed to Amanda Stephenson c/o Care Management, Shriner’s Hospital, 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills.