Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousands from veterans organization

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to scamming veterans out of thousands of dollars.

Three years ago, Deborah Lemmones was arrested for allegedly scamming a veteran out of $24,000.

However, the victim died and charges were dropped.

According to KXII, Lemmones didn’t learn from her arrest and allegedly went back to her old ways.

Lemmones is accused of tricking at least five disabled veterans into loaning her money.

“To me, it is one of the lowest things you can do on this earth is to steal from a veteran, especially a disabled veteran,” James Abernathy, one of the victims, told KXII.

On Wednesday, Lemmones pleaded guilty to ripping off the Vietnam Veterans of America for about $8,000.

KTEN reports that Lemmones volunteered with the Durant chapter of the organization. During that time, investigators allege that Lemmones asked veterans for a series of loans that were never repaid.

Court records obtained by KTEN indicate that Lemmones also electronically withdrew almost $8,000 from the organization’s bank account.