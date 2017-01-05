× Oklahoma woman sentenced for covering up missing man’s death

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of trying to cover up the death of a man on Native American land.

In 2014, human remains were discovered in Pottawatomie County after investigators received a tip about a body in a shallow grave.

Officials at the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the human remains belonged to 27-year-old Marshall Dent, who was reported missing by family members in 2013.

According to medical experts, Dent died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Court records indicate that 39-year-old George Edmond Walker met Dent the day of his disappearance and the pair got into an altercation. Prosecutors say Walker killed Dent on Sac and Fox Nation land near Shawnee.

Officials say Walker originally buried Dent’s body on the land where 38-year-old Anne Marie Johnson lived. Walker later dug up the body and moved it to another area.

In August, Walker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful removal of a body. He was sentenced to 240 months in prison to run consecutively to a 40-year sentence Walker is currently serving for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Sept. 13, Johnson pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony because she had knowledge about the killing but failed to report it to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, she was sentenced to 14 months in prison.