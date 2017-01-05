OSU graduate paralyzed after Uber rollover crash

DALLAS, Texas – An Oklahoma State graduate is now a quadriplegic after a rollover crash in an Uber.

“We thought it’s not safe to walk, so we should get an Uber because that will be safe,” Sarah Milburn told FOX 4.

On Nov. 14, Milburn got into an Uber after a night out with friends in Uptown Dallas. She told FOX 4 that she buckled herself in to the third-row seat of the Honda Odyssey.

“Our Uber driver kind of ran the red light, and we got hit,” Milburn said. “I had my seat belt on so I flipped upside down. And I remember just hanging there, and I remember my friends all screaming.”

Milburn was taken to a hospital and doctors soon learned that she was paralyzed from the neck down.

Attorneys say they have since learned that the vehicle was uninsured and was owned by someone else. Now, Milburn has filed a lawsuit against the driver, the owner of the car, Uber and Honda Motor Company.