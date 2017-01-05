× Pink Pistol turning to Ole Red: Blake Shelton-themed bar to open in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – After a pair of country music stars split, residents in one Oklahoma town wondered what would become of a popular boutique.

In 2015, news broke that Oklahoma native Blake Shelton and country music star Miranda Lambert were getting a divorce.

After the pair split, it seemed that Lambert’s boutique in Tishomingo, the Pink Pistol, may continue to operate.

However, she announced that she was closing the store and would be moving its headquarters to Texas.

Shortly after news of the store’s closure spread, Shelton revealed he purchased the property and had “a plan brewing.”

“As a resident of Tishomingo, I am very sorry that the Pink Pistol has decided to move its operations out of the area,” Shelton said in a statement to E! News. “We all as a community appreciate everything it has done for our town. As for the actual properties left behind…I was offered the opportunity to buy them and I have a plan brewing.”

Now, it seems that those plans include turning the property into a bar, restaurant and retail area named after one of his hit songs.

Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. teamed up to create the ‘Ole Red’ properties in Tishomingo and Nashville.

“It’s amazing to me to see a song that’s been such a big part of my career come to life in the plans for Ole Red,” Shelton said in a statement to CMT. “Nashville and Tishomingo are both places that are important to me, and it’s great that each location is going to have its own personality inspired by one of my favorite songs. It’s always been a dream of mine to create something like this where people know they’re going to have a good time as soon as they walk in the door, and I couldn’t be more excited that my friends at the Opry and Ryman Hospitality Properties are making it happen.”

The venue in Tishomingo is set to open this year, while the Nashville location will open in 2018.