Plea deal offered in trial against woman charged in deadly OSU homecoming crash

STILLWATER, Okla. – There have been some new developments in the upcoming trial against the woman charged in the deadly Oklahoma State University homecoming crash.

Adacia Chambers, 26, is facing four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery.

The prosecution is now said to be offering a plea deal.

Chambers is accused of driving her car through a crowd of parade-watchers during the OSU homecoming back in October 2015.

Four people were killed, including 2-year-old Nash Lucas, UCO student Nikita Nakal, retired OSU professor Marvin Stone and his wife, Bonnie, who was also an OSU employee.

Chambers’ trial is set to begin Tuesday with jury selection.

Thursday evening, our sources confirmed a plea offer was extended.

However, the offer has not been accepted by Chambers’ attorney.

“I’m continuing my trial preparation as we speak,” Tony Coleman told us.

